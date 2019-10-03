Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
More Obituaries for Dominic DiPietro
Dominic DiPietro

Dominic DiPietro

Dominic DiPietro Obituary
Dominic DiPietro

Glassboro - Dominic Joseph DiPietro, 87, of Glassboro NJ passed away on September 29, 2019 at the NJ Veteran's Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ. A church visitation will be held on Monday from 11am to 12pm followed by a funeral mass at 12:00 pm from Saint Bridget University Parish, 125 Church Street, Glassboro. Interment will follow in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Monroe Township. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of Dominic be made to: Catholic Near East Welfare Association, 1011 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
