|
|
Dominic J. Rechsteiner
Port Elizabeth - Dominic J. Rechsteiner, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Born in Richland, NJ and raised in Port Elizabeth, NJ, in his younger years Dominic served in the NJ Army National Guard. He was a logger and loved going to swap meets. He also worked at the Millville Hospital in the boiler-room and Kane Steel. Dominic belonged to the Port Elizabeth Fire Dept. and gave 50 yrs. of volunteered service and served as Fire Chief for 10 years. The Port Elizabeth Fire Dept. was his second home.
Dominic loved hunting, fishing, trapping and crabbing. He watched all the old country and western shows and he also liked the old country and western music.
He is survived by his sisters, Victoria Piccolo-Hall (Robert Hall), Barbara Bishoff both of Vineland, Angelina Schultz of Millville, Dorothy Cain of Springfield, Illinois, Rita Warren of Elmer and Mary Dwilet; nephews, Samuel Kelley, Keith Kelley (Nora Kelley) and Mark Kelley and niece Dawn Kelley-Palverento (Gary Palverento).
Predeceased by parents Marie & Joseph Rechsteiner; sisters, Margaret (Piccolo) Kelley and Lena Smith; brother, Mario Piccolo, Albert Piccolo and Joseph Piccolo and niece, Lisa Kelley Nicklin.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 6-8pm and on Thursday from 10am to 11:30am followed by a funeral service at 11:30am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Dominic will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers Dominic would rather you donate to The Port Elizabeth Fire Dept. P.O. Box 31, Port Elizabeth, NJ 08348. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from July 27 to July 29, 2019