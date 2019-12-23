|
|
Dominic Pizzo
Vineland - Dominic A Pizzo, 88, of Vineland, passed away on December 20. 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Dominic G. and Frances (Romano) Pizzo. He worked as a truck driver for Progressive Foods and for 32 years at Gold Star Trucking. Dominic had a passion for landscaping, gardening, classic cars and trucks, waterskiing and roller hockey at Rainbow Lake. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida with his longtime companion Betty. He loved spending time with his family and friends especially his close lifelong buddy Joe Parisi. He was a member of The Recreation Club in Vineland; The Italian American in the Bridgeton Club; Italian American Political Club of Cumberland County; The Fifth Ward Athletic Association; The Teamsters; and the Merchant Marines. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and James Carlino; son, Daniel Pizzo; granddaughters, Chelsea Wharton (Archie) & Brieanna Hinrichsen (Michael); great granddaughter Maci Lynn; his companion of 13 years, Betty Negri; brother, Joseph Pizzo; and his sister, Rita Samartino. Dominic was predeceased by his wife, Nina (Burger) Pizzo and his brothers, George Pizzo And John Pizzo. A church visitation will be held on Friday from 8:45am to10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from St Mary's Church, Rosenhayn. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Rosenhayn. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Dominic may be made to: Rosenhayn Volunteer Fire Department, 678 Morton Ave, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019