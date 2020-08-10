Dominick Fantini
Ocean City - Dominick Fantini, 90, of Ocean City, passed away on August 7, 2020. Born in Vineland, NJ in 1929, Dominick was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1947, and Rider University, Class of 1951, with a Bachelors degree in Accounting and an MBA from Widener University. After marrying in 1961, he and his wife, Betty, lived in Vineland where their children were born. They then moved to Turnersville, NJ, and Medford NJ, before settling in the Jersey Shore area living in Egg Harbor Township and finally to Ocean City. His career spanned 43 years with positions at Seabrook Farms, Sasdelli Oil, International Mill Service, Ventrich and Heckett Multiserv. A highlight of his career includes his many travels, especially to South America, where he found his love of dance, especially Argentine Tango, even taking a number of trips to Buenos Aires for lessons. After his retirement, his wanderlust and passion for dance led him to becoming a ballroom dance host for multiple cruise lines visiting such exotic places as the South Seas, the Panama Canal, Alaska, Japan, and many ports in the Mediterranean including a visit to the Giza pyramids. He continued that passion as the Treasurer of the Jersey Shore Ballroom Dance Association. An entertaining showman, he often performed dance showcase exhibitions at the behest of his various dance teachers. An accomplished baker, Dominick kept his mother's memory alive for us all by recreating her pizzelle recipe and her famous Italian fig cookies, which he would make at Christmas time with his brother, Vito. And, of course, no one will forget his legendary tiramisu, enjoyed by all. He is survived by his children Joanne, of Newport, RI, Michael, and his wife Anne, of Annandale, VA, and John, of New York, NY; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael, Jr, and Anneliese, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Murphy); parents, Anthony and Josephine (nee Cottone) Fantini; sister, Philomena Pendola; and brother, Vito Fantini. A church visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 9am to 11am at St Damien's Parish- Church of Our Lady Of Good Counsel, 3948 Central Avenue, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226 followed by a funeral mass beginning at 11am. Final disposition will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, by visiting the website donate3.cancer.org
or Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, 1845 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ 08103 or by visiting the website at catholiccharitiescamden.org/give
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance themselves by 6ft. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360.