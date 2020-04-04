|
Dona Dute
Vineland - Dona Dute, age 92 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Baker Place, Vineland, NJ.
Dona was born in Olean, NY on July 4, 1927 to the late Frederick and Carol (Wiedmann) Holt and was raised in New York and Camden, NJ. Dona earned a Bachelor's degree from Cornell University and her Master's in Education from the University of Delaware. In 1948, Dona married Harold Dute and together they raised three sons until his untimely passing and she later married Paul L. Dute. Prior to her retirement, Dona was a middle school teacher in Delaware. She took pride as an educator working within depressed and challenged school districts.
Dona was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Vineland and served in the Synod for many years. She was a pivotal organizer of creating the Spirit and Truth Ministry Soup Kitchen with the Ladies Auxiliary. She shared her time as a volunteer at Bishop McCarthy and Baker Place and was an inductee into the Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame in 2011. Dona was an adventurous traveler, driving an RV across Europe with her husband Paul, often returning there with Paul to explore together. She also enjoyed traveling within the U.S., quilting, needlepoint, and playing pinochle on Tuesdays.
Dona was predeceased by her beloved husbands, Harold Dute in 1974 and Paul L. Dute in 2001 and by her son Fred Dute in 2017 and her younger brother Donald "Bud" Holt.
Dona is survived by her two loving sons Paul D. Dute of Minotola, NJ and Robert H. Dute of Downingtown, PA; her daughters-in-law Mary Ann Dute of Downingtown, PA and Vicky Dute of Portland, ME; her four grandchildren, Christen Dute, Courtney Dute, Nathan Dute, and Katherine Dute; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
With care and concern for everyone during these difficult times, due to Covid-19 and the Governor's Executive Order #107, the funeral services will be held privately at a later date for the immediate family at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Vineland with inurnment in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Elmer, NJ.
Please share your tributes and condolences with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020