Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Donald E. Quelch

Millville - Donald E. Quelch, 72, of Millville, passed away at the Kindred Hospital in Haverford, Pa. on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Don was born in Miilville and was a lifelong resident. He served in the U.S. Army as a SP 5 during the Viet Nam War.

Don was retired as a Boiler Operator working at the Bridgeton Hospital.

He was a member of the American Legion Nabb Leslie Post #82 where he had served as past commander. He also was a member of the Millville Elks Lodge #580. Don enjoyed sailing, building model cars and spending time with the grandkids.

Don is survived by 2 daughters: Donna Hogan and Dennise Madkiff (Ralph); brother: Gordon Quelch (Rita) and 4 grandchildren: Kristen, Bryan, Benjamin and Robert, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced later. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020
