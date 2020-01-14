|
|
Donald E. "Don" "Singer" Conn
Newfield - Donald E. "Don" "Singer" Conn, 80, of Newfield, NJ passed away early Tuesday morning January 7, 2020 at home where he had been under the care of family & hospice. Don was born & raised in West Chester, PA and was a longtime resident of Newfield. He was the son of the late Anna Marie (Baer) & Horace Conn. He was also predeceased by his grandson Peyton Alexander.
Before retiring with 35 yrs of service, Don was employed at Shield Alloy in Newfield. He was a schooled musician who taught percussion. Don was an entertainer who sang & played drums in his band the "Dynamics". He sang at many churches & weddings in NJ & Penna. Don and the band played at many country clubs & music venues in S. Jersey. While serving the country as PFC in the U.S. Marine Corps he sang with the USO and was involved with Toys for Tots for many years. He also worked at WWBZ radio station in Vineland singing jingles for commercials. He was fortunate to have played drums with Mickey Shaughnessy. Don was a member of the UAW Local #2327 & Musicians Union Local #595 and the Newfield United Methodist Church. He also owned & operated Conn's Food Concession stand.
Don is survived by his wife of 54 yrs; Carmella L. (Clouse), 2 daughters; Donielle & husband Ahmed, Janine & partner Joseph Van Pelt, Grandsons; Anthony & Samuel, Sisters; Geri Rice & Shirley Passarella as well as many nieces & nephews.
A private family funeral service was conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland with burial in the Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Newfield United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 408, Newfield, NJ 08344 or Bayada Hospice, 603 Broad St., Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020