Donald K. Bateman
Cedarville - Donald K. Bateman, 84, of Cedarville passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home in the care of his family and hospice.
Born in Cedarville and a lifetime resident he was the son of the late Sidney Bateman and Edna Westcott Bateman and the husband of Louise Wilson Bateman.
Before his retirement, Donald had been employed with Wheaton Glass Company in Millville for 40 years.
He was a veteran and served his country in the United States Army and was a longtime member of the Cedarville Baptist Church and Cedarville Fire Company.
Donald especially enjoyed walking with his dog, K.J. around Cedarville Lake.
In addition to his wife, Louise, he is survived by his two daughters, Patricia Veale of Cedarville and Penny Young (Barry) of Williamstown; three grandchildren, Ryan Clark, Kristen Clark and Jonathan Reed and three great-grandchildren, Tommy and Mason Haubrich and Alyssa Dunn. He was predeceased by a brother, Franklin Bateman and a sister, Thelma Willis.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Friday, August 23rd at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 to 11 AM prior to the services. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cedarville. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 20, 2019