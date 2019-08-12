|
Donald Pio
Vineland - Donald Pio, 81, of Vineland passed away Friday, August 8, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Vineland to the late Charles and Janet (Angelone) Pio. He served in the National Guard Army Branch and worked as a fork lift operator at Kimbles Glass for 40 years. Donald enjoyed dining out, taking care of his yard, coaching his daughters softball team and spending time with his family. He was an active member of the New Life Church and was an Armor Bearer.
Donald is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary (Sparks), son Donald Pio Jr, and his wife April, daughters Sharon Miller and her husband Steve, Patricia Pio-Hackney, grandchildren Jacob, Aaron and Lucas Pio, Abigail and Hyden Davidge, Noah, Nathaniel, and Charles Hackney, sister Arlene Montgomery, nephew Jeff Harvey, brother Robert Pio and his wife Ann.
Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the New Life World Outreach Church, 201 Bluebird Lane, Millville NJ 08332 where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to the church.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 12, 2019