Donald Porch

Millville - Donald Carl Porch age 91 of Millville passed away peacefully at his home on August 3, 2020.

Donald is survived by his wife, Dorothy Rosewall Porch, sons, Douglas of Millville, David (Sue Gilbert) of Hudson, FL, and Dennis (Bridget Schopfer) of Upper Chichester, PA, and granddaughters, Courtney and Kylie.

A private viewing was held at Barr Funeral Home with graveside service following in Greenwood Memorial Park.




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
