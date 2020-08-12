Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Porch



Millville - Donald Carl Porch age 91 of Millville passed away peacefully at his home on August 3, 2020.



Donald is survived by his wife, Dorothy Rosewall Porch, sons, Douglas of Millville, David (Sue Gilbert) of Hudson, FL, and Dennis (Bridget Schopfer) of Upper Chichester, PA, and granddaughters, Courtney and Kylie.



A private viewing was held at Barr Funeral Home with graveside service following in Greenwood Memorial Park.









