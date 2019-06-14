Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Schultz.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Schultz. Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald W. Schultz. Sr. Obituary
Donald W. Schultz, Sr.

Dividing Creek - Donald W. Schultz, Sr. age 68, passed away after a long struggle with cancer on June 11, 2019. He was born in Millville, NJ and was the son of the late William H. and Marguerite M. Marino Schultz, he was currently residing in Dividing Creek.

Don was an amazing carpenter. He loved to go fishing at his favorite place, Fortescue and loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a die hard Eagles, Phillies and Flyers fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Margaret (Peggy) Schultz, son Donald Schultz, Jr. (Denise Schultz), daughter Denise McNulty (Bryan McNulty) and grandchildren Dylan Rainear, Haley Schultz, Jackson Schultz, Katelyn Marley and Brooke Marley.

At Don's request there will be no services.

Memorial donations may be made to the 55 W. Wacker Drive Suite 1150 Chicago, IL 60601.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.