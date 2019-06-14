|
Donald W. Schultz, Sr.
Dividing Creek - Donald W. Schultz, Sr. age 68, passed away after a long struggle with cancer on June 11, 2019. He was born in Millville, NJ and was the son of the late William H. and Marguerite M. Marino Schultz, he was currently residing in Dividing Creek.
Don was an amazing carpenter. He loved to go fishing at his favorite place, Fortescue and loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a die hard Eagles, Phillies and Flyers fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Margaret (Peggy) Schultz, son Donald Schultz, Jr. (Denise Schultz), daughter Denise McNulty (Bryan McNulty) and grandchildren Dylan Rainear, Haley Schultz, Jackson Schultz, Katelyn Marley and Brooke Marley.
At Don's request there will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made to the 55 W. Wacker Drive Suite 1150 Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 14, 2019