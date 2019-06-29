Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Davis Obituary
Donna Davis

Millville - Donna L. Davis, age 60 of Millville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Millville, she had worked for several law offices in the area, including Gant and Gant in Millville. She was an avid gardener, devoted mother, and daughter. She was predeceased by her father, Lee Kaufman. Donna is survived by: her mother, Joan Kaufmann, daughter, Jessica Dastolfo and son in law, Frank.

At Donna's request, there will be no service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.