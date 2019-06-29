|
Donna Davis
Millville - Donna L. Davis, age 60 of Millville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Millville, she had worked for several law offices in the area, including Gant and Gant in Millville. She was an avid gardener, devoted mother, and daughter. She was predeceased by her father, Lee Kaufman. Donna is survived by: her mother, Joan Kaufmann, daughter, Jessica Dastolfo and son in law, Frank.
At Donna's request, there will be no service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 29, 2019