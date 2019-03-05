Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Gonzalez


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Gonzalez Obituary
Donna Gonzalez

Vineland - Donna M. Gonzalez, 62 of Vineland, passed away suddenly with her cat, Cookie on February 20, 2019.

Donna was a lifelong resident of Vineland. She worked as a caretaker for the mentally disabled until she retired in 2018. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her loving faithful cat, Cookie.

Donna was an amazing mother, wife, daughter and sister and she was loved by everyone she met. Donna will deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fermin and her father, Carmen R. D'Augustine.

She is survived by her mother, Grace D'Augustine; siblings, Carmen (Tammy) D'Augustine II, Kathy D'Augustine (Jim) and Lori (William) Benivegna; her children, George (Nicole) D'Augustine, Mary Ann (Keith) Harris and Jeanina (Robert) Greene; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland. Donations may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter http://southjerseyregionalanimalshelter.org/ Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now