Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Donna L. Eisenlohr

Donna L. Eisenlohr Obituary
Donna L. Eisenlohr

Egg Harbor Twp. - Donna L. Eisenlohr, 64, of Egg Harbor Twonship, passed away peacefully at the University of

Pennsylvania Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Donna was a graduate of Millville High School Class of '73 and received her BA from Glassboro in 1977.

She will be fondly remembered as the co-owner of the Holly City Deli on 10th street.

Donna enjoyed reading and travelling, but loved her special time with family and friends.

Donna is survived by her husband: John; 2 sisters: Jackie Sinone and Carolyn Weiss (Rick); brother:

Michael Beck (Melanie); nephews: Eric Sinone (Carrie), Todd Sinone (Jessica), Keith Sinone (Lori), Chris Weiss and Ricky Weiss; niece: Hanna Beck; sister in law: Wendy Gettle.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 12 Noon. Burial will be private. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com.

Memorial donations in Donna's name can be made to: Inspira Foundation, c/o Scarpa Cancer Center, 2950 College Drive, Suite 1 F , Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
