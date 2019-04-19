|
Donna L. Wallinger
Egg Harbor Twp. - Donna L. Wallinger, (nee Bruno) 63 of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Cooper Medical Center. Donna was born in Millville, NJ to the late Frank and Estelle (Dame) Bruno, on January 11, 1956. She was a long time resident of Egg Harbor Township where she currently lived.
Donna is survived by her loving husband; Al Wallinger, Brother; Dennis (LInda) Bruno, sister-in-law; Pat Ledermen, brother-in-law; Rick Wallinger, niece; Dina Bruno, nephews; Dennis Bruno, Jr. (Michelle) and Coby Bruno (Mykaela), niece; Danielle Shearin (William), nephew, James Costello (Rose) a long with many great nieces and nephews, as well as many friends, and her beloved cats; Chelsea, Jackson, Pete, Middy, CJ, and Blacky.
Donna enjoyed the beach, shopping, friends and family gatherings, cruises with her husband, and eating crabs with her many nieces and nephews.
Donna was a 1974 graduate of Millville Senior High School. She began her working career at Playboy Casino, followed by Atlantis, Trump Plaza, and High-Tech Salon. She enjoyed listening to her favorite performer, Jackson Browne.
Relatives and Friends will be received on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2pm til 3pm at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield NJ 08225. A service will follow at 3pm.
Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019