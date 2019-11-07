|
|
Donna Lee Sprague
Millville - Donna Lee (Grant) Sprague, age 62 of Millville, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Born in Millville to the late Donald and Delsey (Steelman) Grant, she graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1976, and was a life long resident.
In 1977, Donna married Douglas, and soon started their family.
She was a homemaker most of her life, but for a short time Donna worked as a Packer for Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville. She also worked as a Cafeteria Aide at Silver Run School for about ten years, as well as baby-sit children throughout her life.
Donna enjoyed reading, and attending the Millville Thunderbolt football games. She loved animals, and many of her pets were rescued with love, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.
Donna will be sadly missed by her three daughters, Amy Brag (Don Jr.), Stacy Sprague (Frank), and Michelle Sprague, all of Millville; eight grandchildren, Donald III, twins Ashley and Haley, Sean, Samantha, Scott, Mikaylynn, and Madison; sister in law Kathy Walker; two nieces, Christine Armington and Joan Mengel; and her fur babies, Nala and Patches. She was predeceased by her husband Douglas in 1990; and two brothers, Robert and Brian Grant.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Donna Sprague can be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019