Services
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
62 Landis Ave
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-3613
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Dora "Dee" Durham


1957 - 2019
Dora "Dee" Durham Obituary
Dora "Dee" Durham

Deerfield Twp. - Dora "Dee" Durham of Deerfield Twp. passed away on Sunday morning at her home under the care of Hospice, and with her family by her side. She was 62 years old.

Born in Boston Massachusetts on July 31, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Ernest C. Jr. and Dora (nee Williams) Wynne, and the wife of Gary S. Durham.

Dee, as she was affectionately known, grew up and attended schools in the Vineland area, and in 1975 joined the United States Air Force, serving proudly for ten years as a Medical Service Technician. After serving, she worked as an RN in the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland for ten years. Lastly she was employed until her retirement in 2016 due to her health, with the State of New Jersey Health Department. Dee loved gardening and planting flowers, she enjoyed painting and especially had a love for all animals, particularly dogs. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister to her family. She always wore a smile, and had a pleasant, loving way about her. She will be deeply missed.

Surviving her besides her husband Gary, are her children Tisha (Dawn) White of Upper Deerfield Twp., Sara (Ben) Durham Torpey of Newfield, her stepchildren Brecken (Carl) Ashenbrenner of Wisconsin, and Drew Durham of Stow Creek Twp., her sister and best friend Barbara Street and husband Melvin of Vineland, brothers Dr. Ernest Wynne and husband Nate of California, Leon Wynne and wife Rose of Arizona, David Wynne and wife Maria of Millville, her five grandchildren Gabrielle Salazar, TJ White, Makenzi DiBenedetto, Max Ashenbrenner, Ledra Ashenbrenner, and several in laws, cousins, and various other relatives. Besides her parents, Dora was predeceased by her son Robert Gould.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11:00a.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. The interment will take place in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. Friends may call on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
