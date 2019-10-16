|
Dora M. Martin
Port Norris - Dora M. Martin 79 of Port Norris departed this life on October 13, 2019. She was born in Scranton, NC to the late Moses and Rose Ann (Selby) Chadwick.
She was a Dietician for Millville Hospital retiring in 1988 and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Port Norris.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Clarence, George and Moses Chadwick.
She is survived by her husband, Harold L. Martin; sons, Terrell, Derrell and Robert Lee Martin; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister in law, Marion Fletcher; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 12noon Saturday, October 19th at Shiloh Baptist Church, Memorial Ave., Port Norris; viewing 10am-12noon. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019