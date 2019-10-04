Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Dorcas M. (Fallows) Robinson

Dorcas M. (Fallows) Robinson Obituary
Dorcas M. (Fallows) Robinson

Leesburg - Dorcas M. (Fallows) Robinson 74, of Leesburg died Monday September 30, 2019 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland, NJ. Born in Vineland she was the daughter of the late Richard & Elizabeth Hennis and the wife of the late Walter C. Robinson, Sr. She was formerly of Delmont and resided in Leesburg the past 3 years. Dorcas worked and retired at the Woodbine Developmental Center in the Laundry Department. She enjoyed spending time with a resident of Woodbine DC. Her late husband Walter C. Robinson, Sr. was the love of her life, she loved spending time with her family traveling and keeping his memory alive.

Surviving are her son, Walter C. Robinson, Jr. and his wife Tina (Pierce) of Leesburg, daughter, Deborah Suiter of Bluffton, SC, sisters, Ruth V. Miller of Buena and Judith Smith of Aldine, NJ, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many other friends and family members.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
