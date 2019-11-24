|
|
Doris Andrus
Millville - Doris M. Andrus, age 81 of Millville, passed away Saturday evening November 23, 2019.
Born in Vineland, she grew up in Bridgeton and Woodbine. She had worked at Model Blouse for several years and at Bishop McCarthy Residence as a nurse's aide, retiring in 2000. Doris took an active interest in the lives of her children and in her spare time she enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, reading, attending church, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved.
She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years Kirk C. Andrus, parents, Lewis and Mabel Evans, and sisters, Georgeann Brown and Lorraine Brecht.
Doris is survived by her children, Earl Brown and his companion Nelda, Kirk Andrus, and his wife Karen, and Mary Wetherbee and her husband Darren; grandchildren, Stephanie, Dominic, and Sean; and a sister Penny Finch.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doris' funeral service 11 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street, Millville, where there will be a viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019