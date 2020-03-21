|
|
Doris B. Bresser
Vineland - Doris B. Bresser, 75, of Vineland, went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020. Born in Swedesboro, Doris was the daughter of William Sr. & Ethel (Rogers) Gantz. Doris graduated from Woodstown High School in 1961. Known for her baking, she always had something sweet in the house. She was a fantastic seamstress, loved her church, and especially the color purple. But what she cherished the most was her family, spending time with them, baking with and for them and just plain old enjoying life. She will be truly and sadly missed by all those who knew her!
Doris is survived by her children, Tina (James) Puglia of Newfield, Don (Diane ) Bresser of Williamstown and Jerry (Christine) Bresser of Magnolia; three siblings, Evelyn Crispin, Carol Gandy and William (Ginny) Gantz Jr. as well as four grandchildren, Kurt, Reanna, Rocco and Jacqueline. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Frank Bresser, and brothers-in-law Gail Crispin and Russell Gandy.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Pittsgrove Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Daretown. www.adamsfuneralhome.org
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020