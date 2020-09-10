Doris Caprice
Vineland - Doris Ann (Sbertoli) Caprice, 77, of Vineland passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 .Doris graduated from Sacred Heart High School, and shared fond memories of dancing at The Spot during lunch breaks and after school. Doris and her beloved husband of 47 years Michael "Mickey" Caprice (predeceased) owned Sbertoli's in Minotola, were they were both active members of the Buena community. Doris treated everyone like family, and has often been referred to as a "second mother" to those that knew her well. She welcomed everyone with open arms, as evidenced by her widely popular summer parties. Doris is survived by her son Dr. Domenic Caprice and his wife, Valorie of Vineland, her daughter Michele Carrera and her husband Rudy of Virginia Beach, and five grandchildren; Diana, Jacob, Nicholas, Nina and Michael. She also leaves behind her loving cousin Carol Fioresi, who was like a sister to her. A funeral home visitation will be on Saturday, September 12 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM followed by a funeral service beginning at 10:30 am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is required to wear a mask and to social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com