Doris Danna Obituary
Doris Danna

- - Doris Danna (nee Hess), age 94, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband Michael P. Danna and her two sisters and her brother. Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and John Gumperz, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Doris lived in Vineland all her life and had numerous interests throughout her long life. She was well known for her oil painting-hand coloring of black and white photographs, taken by her husband who was a local and a press photographer. One of her paintings of President Eisenhower is on display in the Eisenhower Museum in Abilene, Kansas. Many remember Doris for her calligraphy and artistic skills. She was also a published author of several poems for which she received numerous awards. In addition to the above, she also raced in a powder puff derby at the Vineland Speedway in her brother's race car and was a runner up in the NJ Mrs. America contest during the 1940's. Doris also enjoyed researching family history and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Vineland.

In the midst of all of her activities and interests, Doris owned and operated Hess Glass Products of Vineland, which was founded by her father. She helped many people begin their career in the field and also dealt with many local companies providing them with special hand tooled hospital and surgical glassware products. Doris worked at her company until the age of 90!

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 800 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. John D. Fordyce officiating. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am at the Church.

Donations in memory of Doris may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Memorial Fund.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
