Doris E. Simmerman
Vineland - Doris E. Simmerman, age 99, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ.
Doris was born in Vineland, NJ on October 7, 1919. Her parents were Optometrist/Jeweler, Howard Entrekin and Nettie Franklin Entrekin. After graduation from Vineland High School (Class of 1937), she was employed as a secretary in the office of NJ Bell Telephone Company until her marriage to Joseph Simmerman, the owner of Pfeiffer's Daily Express, where she participated in the operation of the business until his retirement.
They resided in Vineland and also enjoyed a summer home for 55 years in Avalon, NJ. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and several local Bridge clubs. Most recently, Doris was a member of the Vineland Library Foundation and the Vineland Women's Club. Doris enjoyed life, playing cards and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Left to celebrate her life are her daughter Karen "Kim" Frederick of Pompano Beach, FL. and her son Scott Simmerman of Taylors, S.C. Others include her grandchildren, Kara Frederick, Jeffery Simmerman and Carrie Fisher and her husband Chris, and her great-grandson Jason Fisher. Along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doris was a friend to all whose lives she touched and she will be very much missed.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Rev. H. Burton Entrekin and his wife Lois Entrekin and their son Glenn and by her son-in-law Edwin Frederick.
Funeral services were held privately by the family at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland.
Condolences may be posted on the funeral home's website at www.wbfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. If so desired, memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 700 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ 08360 or to the Vineland Women's Club, PO Box 61 Vineland, NJ 08362.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 21, 2019