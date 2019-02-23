Services
Millville - Doris Marie (Hogan) Hannah, 74, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born July 7, 1944 in Millville, NJ, she married Thomas Hannah, Sr. on January 1, 1963. They were happily married for 56 years. Together they built a family and resided in Millville.

Doris was predeceased by her mother, Fanny Hogan, father, Edward Hogan, and great granddaughter, Lacey. She is survived by her husband Thomas, two children, Edwina Sheppard (Brian) and Thomas Hannah, Jr. (Denise); sisters, JoAnn Somerville, Bridget Langley, Phyllis Capano; brothers, Edward, Vincent, and Roger Hogan; grandchildren, Eddie, Kelly, Allen, Logan, Seth, Charles, and Lauren; great grandchildren, Brooke, Aubrey, Alden, Hunter, Emma, Steven, and Destini. She was also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. She especially enjoyed spending time babysitting her great nieces, Lexy and Riley. She loved to read, do puzzles, and crosswords. She loved spending time with her family, especially her husband.

A private viewing and service was held at Barr Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
