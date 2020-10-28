Doris June Cobb
Millville - Doris June Fitzhugh Cobb went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 26, 2020. June, as she was known her entire life, was born June 16, 1931 to Herbert William Fitzhugh and Sybilla Dare (Hankins) Fitzhugh.
June attended Millville Public Schools and on her 16th birthday graduated from Millville High School. She then attended and graduated from The New Jersey State Teachers College at Glassboro.
June married Calvin Cobb and while teaching school found time to raise two sons Calvin Cobb, Jr. and Herbert William Cobb. Along the way her brother Kenneth and his wife June passed away. This resulted in June adding her nephew, Donald Ernest Fitzhugh, to her young household. Donald lived with the family from his late elementary school days until he moved on after college graduation.
Family activities included church, trips to different regions of the country, back yard picnics, trips to Nathan's Paradise Island in Menantico ponds, and local and church league sports. June was a big fan of Second Methodist sports teams even after her household grew up and stopped playing. Soon she was blessed with a new love: watching her grandchildren perform music, theatre and dance. When the grandchildren started their own families she still had room in her heart to love her great grandchildren. She looked forward to seeing them as often as possible.
June taught in Fairton Public School for 4 years before teaching in Millville Public Schools for the next 43 years earning Millville School's teacher of the year award before retiring. Teaching was always her passion whether in school or church. She touched the lives of over 1000 youngsters trying her best to be a positive influence in their lives. After retirement she continued in education by tutoring young adults seeking their GED. For her volunteer work the Millville Chamber of Commerce honored her with an outstanding citizen award.
From an early age she attended Second Methodist Church. She was a church member for over 70 years and a Sunday School member for over 80 years. During her active church years she served in many capacities: For over 50 years she served as board member, Sunday school teacher, Sunday School superintendent, Primary department superintendent, Bible School superintendent /teacher, and commission on education member/ chairperson. She also served many years in the choir, the Lou Nathan Scholarship and E. Lee Langley Scholarship committees, the United Methodist Women, Youth Fellowship advisor, and the Edna Dunham Sunday School class/ treasurer. She often cut cakes for many of the church chicken pot pie dinners. June continued to be active after the church merger joining the congregation at New Hope United Methodist Church.
Along with family, cats, and church activities she also enjoyed participating in the Holly Belles, Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, watching local high school activities, professional sports, and travel. Her most memorable trips were the Holy Lands, Egypt, Alaska, Hawaii, and California. She even drove across the country showing her family highlights of the nation during one July in the 1960's.
Soon after retiring she discovered the Fitness Connection where she enjoyed exercising and socializing with new friends. During her brief stay at Maurice House she enjoyed the social activities while renewing friendships from long ago and cultivating new ones. She especially enjoyed the BINGO competition and balloon volley ball.
June was predeceased by her husband, Calvin Cobb, her parents Herbert William Fitzhugh, Sybilla Dare (Hankins) Fitzhugh, a brother, Kenneth Herbert Fitzhugh, his wife June, and nephew Kenneth Herbert Fitzhugh, Jr. Survivors include her sons: Calvin Cobb, Jr. (Denise) and Herbert William Cobb. Grandchildren: Brandon Jacob Cobb (Sarah) and Natalie (Cobb) Thom (Sean) and four great grandchildren: Landon, Carson, Hope, and Grace and nephew, Donald Ernest Fitzhugh.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home and at the cemetery. Also, masks are required to be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church 2018 Newcombtown Rd. Millville, NJ or The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360.
