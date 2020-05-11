Services
Doris M. Clendaniel

Doris M. Clendaniel Obituary
Doris M. Clendaniel

Millville - Doris M. Clendaniel, 78, nee Taney, of Millville passed away peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Doris was born in Millville and was a lifelong resident.

She retired from Wheaton Industries as a supervisor in the Quality Control department.

Doris enjoyed going to the Jersey shore and was skilled in knitting and crocheting. But her passion was family outings and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved her son in law's (Bruce)

cooking.

Doris is survived by a son: Louis A. Jr. (Dr. Terri Clendaniel); daughter: Dawn Beebe (Bruce); 3 brothers: Pete Taney (Bonnie), Jake Taney (Sandy) and Billy Taney (Terry); sister: Diane Finch; 3 grandchildren: Kyle (Kelly), Merrin and Colby; 2 great grandchildren: Kase and Sloan. Doris was predeceased by her husband: Louis A. Sr.; a grandson: Josh Beebe; sister: Terry Taney and brother Charles Taney.

A Celebration of Life service will held at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020
