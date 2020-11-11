Doris Mae Street
Rancho Cucamonga - Doris Mae Street of Rancho Cucamonga, California passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice and with her granddaughter and caregiver Schamone by her side. She was 91 years old and had been in failing health for the past year.
Born in Salem, NJ February 15, 1929 to the late Nelson Jr. and Dorothy Dunn Cuff, she was the wife of the late Sherman Street She had been a California resident for the past 14 years.
Doris grew up in the Salem Lower Alloways Creek area and was a resident of New Jersey for 32 years. She attended Salem County Schools and was a graduate of Salem High School. She worked at Durand Glass Company in Millville for 10 years until her retirement in 1993. She had also previously lived in Dover Delaware for 8 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by her children Walter Bard Jr., Ronald Bard, Vallorie Bard and Vicki Bard all of Florida, one brother Lawrence "Buddy" Cuff of Bridgeton, Joyce Hopson of Bridgeton, and Narissa Pierce of Bridgeton, her caregiver and granddaughter Schamone Bard of California, and several other grandchildren. She was predeceased besides her parents and husband by two brothers Merris Cuff, and Leslie Cuff, and her four sisters Virginia Valentine, Betty Wright, Hazel Gould, and Eleanor Cuff.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 12:00pm from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A visitation will be held from 11:00am till 12:00pm prior to the services. Burial will take place on Monday November 16, 2020 at 12:00pm in the Harmony Cemetery, Millsboro, Delaware. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
