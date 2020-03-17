|
Doris Pettit
Millville - Doris (Wildin) Pettit, age 99 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Millville, Doris was born and raised to the late George and Catherine (Keyburtz) Wildin. She attended Millville High School, and then at a very young age began a long career of over 55 years at the Model Blouse Company in Millville.
Doris had an extremely strong work ethic and was a hard working, very loving, and generous woman. After raising her own six children, she could always be found helping to care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris was well known for hanging her clothes outside year-round in all types of weather. Some of her favorite pastimes were taking care of her kids, going to the casinos in Atlantic City (especially Showboat), cleaning, and she really loved her Coca Cola. Her family will dearly cherish the countless homemade afghans and quilts that she lovingly made for everyone.
Doris will be sadly missed by her two sons, Henry Pettit and wife Polly of Millville and Elliott Pettit of Hopewell; three daughters, Delrene Fisher and husband Tom of Millville, Doris Adams of Millville, and Sara Mule and Husband Bob of Hamilton; one brother George "Buddy" Wildin of Bridgeton; one sister Hannah Bordley; twelve grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her late husband Robert "Bob" Pettit; one son Robert "Max" Pettit; one brother Samuel Wildin; two sisters, Hazel Hogan and Kay Gandy; and one granddaughter Jessica Lewin.
There will be no services at Doris's request.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Doris Pettit may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020