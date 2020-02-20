|
Dorlores Mae Searles
Tinton Falls - Dolores Mae Searles 80 of Tinton Falls departed this life on February 14, 2020 in Jersey Shore University Hospital. Coming from Monroeville, she was a resident of the area for 5 years.
She was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church in Williamstown.
She was predeceased by her husband Roscoe Searles and daughter Stephanie Searles-Gonzalez.
She is survived by her daughter, Naomi Rowe; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother Charles P. Nicholas (Carol Ann); sister, Juanita Ward (John); and a host of family and friends.
Services will be 10am Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 245 Glassboro Rd., Williamstown; viewing 9am-10am. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020