St. Matthews Baptist Church
245 Glassboro Rd
Williamstown, NJ 08094
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthews Baptist Church
245 Glassboro Rd
Williamstown, NJ
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthews Baptist Church
245 Glassboro Rd.
Williamstown, NJ
Dorlores Mae Searles

Dorlores Mae Searles

Tinton Falls - Dolores Mae Searles 80 of Tinton Falls departed this life on February 14, 2020 in Jersey Shore University Hospital. Coming from Monroeville, she was a resident of the area for 5 years.

She was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church in Williamstown.

She was predeceased by her husband Roscoe Searles and daughter Stephanie Searles-Gonzalez.

She is survived by her daughter, Naomi Rowe; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother Charles P. Nicholas (Carol Ann); sister, Juanita Ward (John); and a host of family and friends.

Services will be 10am Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 245 Glassboro Rd., Williamstown; viewing 9am-10am. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
