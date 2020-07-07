Dorothy Edna Williams
Dorothy Edna Williams, affectionately known by her family and friends as "Doris" or "Granny" entered into her heavily home on June 30, 2020 at the age of 92. Doris was born to the late Edna Mae Williams and Roy Clark on July 27, 1927 and resided in Bridgeton, New Jersey all of her life.
Doris' early employment years included working for P.J. Ritter Company and Seabrook Brothers. She earned a childcare certification in her later years and went on to become a Licensed Childcare Provider. As a childcare provider, Doris owned and operated an In-Home Daycare that allowed her to nurture and lovingly care for numerous children of all ages and ethnicities.
In retirement, Granny loved spending time at home with her dog companions, Poppa and Momma. She looked forward to dressing up for her weekly trips to the Inspira Life Center where she could mingle with other seniors. She enjoyed attending Sunday morning services at the New Hope Baptist Church in Cedarville, New Jersey under the direction of now retired Pastor James Goolsby and assistant Pastor Rev Erskine Hawkins.
Doris is survived by 10 children: Carolyn Johnson (Walter-deceased), Aretha Walker (Rev. E. J. Walker-deceased), Dorothy Wiggins, Marjorie McCoy (Lonnie-deceased), Denise Williams, Randle Williams, Romaine Williams (Angela), Cynthia Williams, Anthony Scales (Annette), Ryan Williams, 30 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren, 27 great-great grandchildren and 1 great, great, great grandchild left to cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her son, Tyrone Williams and daughter, Ella Wiggins.
Funeral services were held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Township.
Interment was made at Fernwood Memorial Park, Shiloh Pike, Hopewell Township.
