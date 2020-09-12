1/1
Dorothy "Dot" Hemple
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dot" Hemple

Neptune - Dorothy "Dot" Hemple, 92, of Bridgeton passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home.

Born in Fairfield Twp. to the late Charles Richey and Stella Biddle Richey, she was the wife of the late Thomas P. Hemple. Dot had been a Bridgeton and Fairfield Twp. resident most of her life.

She had been previously employed as a supervisor at the former Seibel and Stern Clothing Company in Bridgeton for 40 years.

She is survived by four children, Beth Richey of Bridgeton, Thomas A. Hemple (Joan) of Fairton, Wayne Hemple (Donna) of Fairton and Russell Hemple (LuAnn) of Millville; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Tom, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Verna Garron, Martha Richey, Stella Richey, Melvin Doran and Ethel Doran.

Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Wednesday, September 16th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Due to current regulations associated with the Covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Padgett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Padgett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Padgett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved