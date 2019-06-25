|
|
Dorothy L. Coward
Vineland - Dorothy L. Coward of Vineland and formerly of Millville, passed away Saturday afternoon at her residence under Hospice Care. She had been in declining health for the past six months. Dorothy was 82 years old.
Born in Somerset Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ruth (nee Rettig) Lake and the wife of Walter Coward. She moved to this area when she was 19 years old.
Dorothy had worked for 23 years as a Quality Control Inspector for Ball Foster Glass Company in Millville until her retirement. She was a long time member of Pearl Street Baptist Church in Bridgeton, and was a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Bible. She was a former Sunday School Teacher in the church, and she loved reading her Bible. She also loved traveling with her husband and going on cruises prior to her illness. She was a loving daughter, wife mother, grandmother, and a caring friend to many.
She is survived by her husband Walter, two children Susan Doabler and her husband Barry of Millville, and Dorothy Joann Goldsmid also of Millville, her siblings Sandy Bennington and husband William, John Lake, Ernie Lake, and Ruth Lamontia, six grandchildren and twenty eight great grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by three children Patricia Ann Pagano, Vicky C. Greene, Wanda Sansalone, three brothers Albert Edward Lake, James Lake, Daniel Lake, a son in law Ernie Goldsmid, and a grandson Ernie Goldsmid Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Friday June 28, 2019 at 12:00p.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A viewing will be held from 10:00 -12:00p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. The interment will be in Fernwood Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp. for family only immediately following the services. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at
www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 25, 2019