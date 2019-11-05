|
|
Dorothy M. Allman
Pittsgrove Twp - Dorothy M. Allman, 89, of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Jefferson Stratford Hospital under the care of hospice.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Alfred Schmidt and Marion Ledden Schmidt, she was the wife of William A. Allman. Dorothy had been a resident of Pittsgrove Twp. since 1976 and prior to that she had lived in Seabrook.
Dorothy was a homemaker and in her free time she enjoyed pottery. She and her husband, William celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this past June. She was a member of the Bridgeton First Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by; her husband, William A. Allman of Pittsgrove Twp.; two sons, Martin L. Allman and his wife, Joy of SC and David T. Allman of Swedesboro; two sisters, Betty Cain of AZ and Vivian Smith of Upper Deerfield Twp.; her brother, Alfred Schmidt, Jr. of Pittsgrove Twp.; her granddaughter, Iris Boan; her great-granddaughter, Araiah Khan and her great-grandson, Isaak Khan. She was preceded in death by; two sons, William Allman and Glendon W. Allman and a sister, Helen Schockly.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, November 8th at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. Visitations will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Thursday evening, November 7th from 6 PM to 8 PM and on Friday morning, November 8th from 9 AM to 10 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019