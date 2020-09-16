Dorothy M. Renshaw
Newfield - Dorothy M. Renshaw (nee Langley), 93, of Newfield, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening 9/15/2020 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Dot was born & raised in Porchtown and had resided in Newfield for 73 yrs. She was the daughter of the late Katherine T. (Shea) & Morrell F. Langley. She was also pre deceased by 2 of her sons, Robert L. & Barry W. Renshaw and grandson Michael Wesson.
Dot worked as a seamstress most of her life. She owned & operated Dots Tailor Shop S.E. Blvd. in Newfield and she worked at Robert Hall Clothing Store in Vineland. She had also worked for several years at Tech Glass N.E. Blvd. in Vineland. She was a longtime member of the Newfield United Methodist Church, Newfield Senior Citizen Club where she also served as treasurer and the Young at Hearts Dance Club. Dot enjoyed camping, fishing, playing bingo & cards, and sewing making clothes.
Dot is survived by her husband of 73 yrs; Louis R. Renshaw, Sr. Sons, Louis R. Jr. & wife June, Morrell J. & wife Lynda, Ronald L. & wife Patricia, Sister; Jane Pennel, Grandchildren; Tara Webb, Ryan & Keith Renshaw, Melissa Miller, Amy Merkel, Samantha & Casandra Renshaw, 13 great grandchildren.
Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday September 19th from 9:30-10:30 am at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in the Porchtown Methodist Cemetery. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com