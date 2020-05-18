|
Dorothy M. Stratton
Dorothy M. Stratton, 86, of Hopewell Twp. passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Eagleview Center in Pittsgrove Twp following several years of declining health.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Watson D. Richey and Anna Shiles Richey, she was resident of Hopewell Twp. for many years.
Prior to her retirement, Dorothy had been employed as a server at the former Big Apple Restaurant in Vineland. Prior to that she had worked for Armstrong Cork in Millville.
Dorothy is survived by; her son, James M. Stratton, Sr. and his wife, Theresa of Pittsgrove Twp.; her daughter, Judy A. Higgins and her husband, Mark of Leavenworth, KA; her sister, Peggy Dickinson of PA; three grandchildren, Laura, John, Jr. and Kris; a niece, Debra Emery of Cedarville and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; her son, John D. Stratton, Sr.; her grandson, Jason and two sisters, Marylin Lupton and Elizabeth Rogers.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020