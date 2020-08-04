Dorothy M Torchio
Pittsgrove - Dorothy Muriel Torchio (nee Kruysman), 85, of Pittsgrove, NJ went home to Jesus on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after a brief illness. Dorothy was a force of nature, the rock of her family and an inspiring leader in her community. She was born in Totowa, NJ to Muriel and Harry Kruysman on July 22, 1934. Her family moved to Newfield, NJ in 1948, and settled in the Willow Grove Lake section of Pittsgrove, NJ in 1954.
Dorothy was a youthful, spunky, fearless leader admired by all who knew her. Her opinions were strong and with merit, she carried herself with integrity, and you could always count on her to give solid advice.
She taught all of her grandchildren how to ski and swim. Dorothy had a passion for travel and did so up to her final days. She visited many countries and much of the United States. Some of her favorite trips were visiting her children, skiing in Vail, a cruise in Alaska, and not one, but two trips to Ireland in her 80s. She also loved staying close to home, swimming in her pool, spending summers at the Jersey shore with her family or weekends playing golf with her friends. She served as president of the Holly Shores Girl Scout Council, was active in Trinity Episcopal Church, and was indispensable to the success of the family's construction business. While volunteering for her most important causes, her home was home base and she was a champion for her family above all else.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gregory V. Torchio. They met at Vineland High School where they were crowned "Cutest Couple" in the senior yearbook. Together, they had four children: Valerie Coslop (Bob McAllister), Kathryn Torchio-Rodriguez (Dennis Rodriguez), Gregory Torchio (Phyllis Johnston), Laura Torchio (Joe Dioslaki), twelve grandchildren: Andrea Coslop (Chris Maroney), Matthew Coslop (Jamie Massie), Megan Coslop (Dan Eells), Melissa Bosco (Jörgen), David Bosco (Jenica Sipos), Paul Bosco (Francesca Salvatore Bevilacqua), Cynthia Rodriguez (Joe Reiner), Giovanna Lockhart (Joe Lockhart), Greson Torchio (Beth Hatem), Louis Torchio, Sr. (Margaret Torchio), Lilia Torchio, Arden Dioslaki, one step-grandchild: Tiffany Brooks (Dre Brooks), ten great-grandchildren: Cosmo, Paisley, Silas, Hödur, Lyra, Beatrice, Gus, Reed, Rosie, Louis Jr., and two step-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Drea.
Dorothy is also survived by siblings and siblings-in-law: Art Kruysman, Harry Kruysman (Erika Kruysman), Ronald Kruysman (Ann Kruysman), Vincent Torchio (Theresa Torchio), and her many, many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law Mary Lou Kruysman, sister-in-law Ray Pontelandolfo, brother-in-law Mike Pontelandolfo, sister-in-law Edith Neuner, brother-in-law George Neuner, and son-in-law Terry Coslop.
We will always carry our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend in our hearts and think of her wisdom and lipstick kisses often. As she liked to say, "If you're not living on the edge, you're taking up too much room!"
Dorothy M. Torchio Small Outdoor Visitation
A short outdoor visitation to remember Dorothy M. Torchio will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. Relatives & friends will be received from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. During the outdoor visitation, we will follow suggested guidelines for prevention by requiring face coverings and physical distancing. Since March, we have received many cards, flowers, and donations - we thank you. We request this visitation be simple and ask that no flowers or gifts be sent but condolences or tributes may be posted at www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
In love and health -
Greg, Val, Kathy, Greg, and Laura"