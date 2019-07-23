Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
124 Hesstown Road
Millville, NJ
Dorothy May Smith


1942 - 2019
Dorothy May Smith Obituary
Dorothy May Smith

Millville - Dorothy May Smith, age 76, died July 21, 2019 in her sleep after an extended illness. She passed peacefully with her son, Mack, his wife Donna, and her adopted granddaughter Aria who resided with her, by her side.

Born in Winslow on October 12, 1942, she married the love of her life in December of 1959, Robert W. Smith, who passed in August 2012.

Dorothy is survived by: her children, Robin Bennett (Charles), Robert W. Smith, Jr. , Mack Smith (Donna), Edward Smith (Wendy), and Theodore Smith (Wendy); 9 grandchildren , 8 great grandchildren, and one special little girl, Aria, who she called her "little nurse". They adopted each other. Also survived by a sister, Eldamae Fillman and special cousins, Ginny and Theodore Clark.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mack and Dorothy Hyson, brother, Elijah Hyson, daughter, Connie Hyson, husband Robert Smith, and grandson, Elijah Robert Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 124 Hesstown Road, Millville, on July 26, 2019 at 2PM.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 23, 2019
