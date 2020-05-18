Resources
Woodbine - Dorothy Murray, age 82, of Woodbine, NJ, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born March 26, 1938, in Engelhard, NC to the late James Earl Gibbs and Mary Elsie Gibbs. Dorothy, affectionately known as "Dot" or "Aunt Dot" was the wife of Jonathan Murray.

Dorothy leaves many fond and precious memories for her two sons, Jonathan (Jeannie) and Gary; six daughters, Camille, Dawn, Gail, Denise (Harold), Paula (Matthew) all of New Jersey and Darlene of Virginia; 14 grandchildren, 34 greatgrandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Kathryn, Dennis, Juanita and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 18 to May 20, 2020
