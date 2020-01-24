|
Dorothy R. Mergner
Newfield - Dorothy R. Mergner, 90, of Newfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 13, 2020. Dorothy was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of the late Ellwood and Naomi Cope. Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband, Conrad Mergner. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Adams, nephew Steven Adams (Judy), and nieces Susan Joyner (Joe), Dawn Donnelly (Ken), and Kimberly Adams as well as 12 grand niece/nephews and 13 great grand-niece/nephews.
Dot was a Girl Scout when she turned 10 and a Girl Scout Leader in Philly for 3 different troops for over 30 years. Dot got married and moved to Malaga where she raised Siberian Husky's and German Shepherds at Twin Pines Kennels for over 20 years. Dot was also a member of the Newfield, Clayton, Wilson Lake and Franklinville Senior Citizen Clubs and was a volunteer with the Red Cross. Dot mostly enjoyed her church friends and crafting and she was always creating crafts for every holiday. She will be missed by so many.
A memorial will be held in Dot's honor on Monday, February 17, 2020 @10: 00 am at Faith Fellowship Ministries, 226 Old Dutch Mill Rd, Malaga, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dot may be made to: Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 North Delsea Drive, Clayton, NJ 08312
