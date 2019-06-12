|
Dorothy "Nawnee" Romano Kenney
- - "Her children arise up, and call her blessed;" . . . That was our mom.
Dorothy "Nawnee" Romano Kenney 93, went home to be with her Savior on Saturday June 8th. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born on March 8, 1926 in Newport N.J to Wilmer and Julia Springfield. She resided in Cedarville for 73 years until her health declined and she moved to Fairton with her daughter Jean. Dorothy assisted her husband of 50 years, Louis Romano Sr., in the operation of the family business Maple Run Farms until his death in 1995. She was a member of Rosenhayn Senior Center where she enjoyed the camaraderie of friends. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, knitting, sewing, and loved ironing. She enjoyed her puzzle table, where all the grandchildren would sit and help. Being the "fashionista" that she was, she loved to shop, not returning home until her outfit was complete from earrings to shoes. Her forte was cooking where her table was never empty, and the laughter was full. What she enjoyed most was outings with her daughters. A smile would always appear when her son "Little Louie" walked through the door.
Commonly known as "Nawnee" to people who knew her. She was a faithful member of Maranatha Baptist Church until her declining health. She was a prayer warrior always praying for her family and others who had a need.
Her legacy will be remembered by her family: Jean Bendler of Fairton, Kathleen Simpkins of Hopewell, Sandra Wright (James) of Cedarville, Barbara Gilson of Pennsville, Julia DeThomas (Armand) of Cedarville, Paul Gilson (Amy) of Cedarville. Stepdaughters Jeanne Singer (Gary) of Millville, Patsy Fauver of Millville. One brother Harry Springfield of Vineland, 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her second husband of 14 years Stanley Kenney in 2014, her son Louis Romano Jr., grandson Eric Simpkins, her five brothers Vernon, Kenneth, Sherman, Frank, and Leonard and one sister Ethel Mitchell.
We shall always be thankful to her caretakers. Saundra Shope became part of the family and was considered like another daughter. Saundra's gentle spirit and caring ways were very comforting to our mom. We were also blessed with Sandy Kuprianov who always entered with goodies in one hand and the newpaper in the other. Her care and compassion will always be appreciated.
Funeral services will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church, 1524 Bridgeton-Millville Pike, Millville on Saturday, June 15th at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cedarville. Visitations will be held at the church on Friday Evening, June 14th from 6 PM to 8 PM and on Saturday morning June 15th from 9 AM to 10 AM prior to the serivces. Donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 12, 2019