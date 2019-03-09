Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
2507 High Street
Port Norris, NJ 08349
(856) 785-1100
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Buckshutem - DOROTHY TAYLOR 91, of Buckshutem died Thursday March 7, 2019 at Lincoln Specialty Care in Vineland. Born in Haleyville she was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Fisher Bradway and the wife of the late Harry Taylor. She was formerly of Haleyville and resided in Buckshutem the past 67 years. She was a member of the Buckshutem United Methodist Church. Dorothy was a retired Nurse from Millville Hospital.

Surviving are her children, Richard Taylor, Harry Taylor, Paul Taylor, Yvone Gilbert, and Nancy Taylor, brother, Benjamin Bradway, sister, Alice Commander, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son George Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris, NJ 08349 on Monday March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Eric Ostrow officiating. Interment will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
