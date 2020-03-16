Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Dorothy "Dot" Torchio

Dorothy "Dot" Torchio Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Torchio



SERVICE

POSTPONED

Dear Friends

and Family,

Together with our father, we have made the painful decision to postpone the memorial service for our mother, Dorothy Torchio. In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we will follow the CDC recommendation to limit social distancing and gatherings to fewer than 50 people. We know Mom would have agreed with our decision. In fact, we know she'd put her foot down and forbid it! While we very much want to be together and provide emotional support to one another, we believe this is the right thing to do given these circumstances and precarious times. The last thing we would want is to put anyone's health in jeopardy. We will be sure to communicate a rescheduled date for the memorial service in the coming weeks.

Please stay safe and healthy.

Thank you for your support,

Val, Kathy, Greg and Laura
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
