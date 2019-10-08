Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
Inurnment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery
240 S Tuckahoe Road
Monroe Township, NJ
Malaga - Dorotha M. (Worley) Weiss, 97, of Malaga, passed away early Saturday morning in Inspira Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born in Kentucky to the late Clyde and Mildred Worley then moved to New Jersey where she remained a longtime resident. Dorotha worked as a cafeteria worker at Delsea Regional School until her retirement. She enjoyed helping others and became a volunteer with the Gloucester County Senior Services Nutrition Program, working with the Meals on Wheels program which provides lunches for senior citizens. She was an excellent homemaker and a constant companion to her beloved husband Lou. She is survived by her husband, Lou Weiss; stepson, James Sicles; daughter-in-law, Anita LaRocca; stepdaughter, Suzette Albertson and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by her children Betty Bresan and Frank LaRocca. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Inurnment will be Monday at 12pm from Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, 240 S Tuckahoe Road, Monroe Township, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Dorotha may be made to: Gloucester County Senior Services, 115 Budd Blvd, West Deptford, NJ 08096. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
