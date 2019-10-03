|
Dwayne W. Johnson, Sr.
Vineland - Dwayne W. Johnson, Sr. 53 of Vineland, husband of Maria M. (Ojeda) Johnson and son of Queen (Myrick) Johnson and the late Neely Sr. departed this life on September 26, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center.
Born in Vineland he was employed by Bradway Trucking and National Refrigerant. He was a member of Voice of Deliverance in Vineland where he served as an Usher and Hospitality.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife and mother; sons, Dante L. Johnson and Dwayne W. Johnson Jr.; step children, Maria, Moses and Michelle Rios and Michael Sampson Rios; brothers, Neely, Jr., Nedd, Norris and Walter Johnson; 8 grandchildren; 16 step grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be 11am Saturday, October 5th at Voice of Deliverance, 1413 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Laurel Lawn Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 3, 2019