Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne W. Johnson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwayne W. Johnson Sr. Obituary
Dwayne W. Johnson, Sr.

Vineland - Dwayne W. Johnson, Sr. 53 of Vineland, husband of Maria M. (Ojeda) Johnson and son of Queen (Myrick) Johnson and the late Neely Sr. departed this life on September 26, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center.

Born in Vineland he was employed by Bradway Trucking and National Refrigerant. He was a member of Voice of Deliverance in Vineland where he served as an Usher and Hospitality.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife and mother; sons, Dante L. Johnson and Dwayne W. Johnson Jr.; step children, Maria, Moses and Michelle Rios and Michael Sampson Rios; brothers, Neely, Jr., Nedd, Norris and Walter Johnson; 8 grandchildren; 16 step grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Services will be 11am Saturday, October 5th at Voice of Deliverance, 1413 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Laurel Lawn Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.