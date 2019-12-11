|
E. Christopher McSherry
vineland - E. Christopher "Chris" McSherry, 57, of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away quietly at home on Tuesday December 10th, 2019. Chris was born in Bridgeton, NJ, raised in Vineland and was a longtime Pittsgrove Twp resident. He was the son of the late Ernest A. Martinelli.
Chris was an electrician by trade and was retired from the I.B.E.W. Local #351
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing & crabbing. He was a member of the Never Rest Gunning Club and the North Italy Beneficial Association.
He is survived by his wife of 18 yrs; Karen A. (Shelton), 2 Step sons; Lee & Tyler Reinhardt, Mother & Step Father; Eileen & Paul Lorentz, Sisters; Lois Martinelli, Pam Heaton, Kathy Guglielmi & Patricia Lorentz, Father in-law & Mother in-law; Verdie & Betty Shelton as well as several nieces.
Relatives & friends will be received on Sunday 12/15/19 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. Cremation & Inurnment will follow. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Never Rest Gunning Club, C/O Pancoast Funeral Home. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
