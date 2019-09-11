|
|
Earline McGee Minco
Millville - Earline McGee Minco passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on September 9, 2019 at the age of 90. She was looking forward to once again seeing her pre-deceased brother, Ronald Johnston and sister, Sylvia Cole, her niece, Vertie Bell Booth, and the ability to polka dance with her beloved husband Fred Minco, Sr, who passed in 1990.
Born in Max Meadows, VA to Myrtle and Cooper Johnston on June 28, 1929, and raised in Pulaski, VA, she moved to Millville in the early 1950's to work for Owens Illinois in Bridgeton, NJ and then worked for and retired from Kerr Glass in Millville. In 1953 she met the love of her life Fred Minco, were married in 1958, and had daughters Susan Minco-King (husband Jack), Anna McDermott, and son Fred Minco Jr. She will be forever remembered by her children, her sister, Margaret J. Kelly (husband Ken), her grandchildren Terra, Ronny, Devon Mathiesen, Pal, Bobby Fabrizi, Miranda, Meagan McDermott Montana, Sara, Freddy Minco, Leslie, and Jay King, and her great- grandchildren Mikey, Dylan, Coyote, Bobby J, Adalynn, Salina, Vincent, and grandpup Fury and a wealth of family and friends in South Jersey, Pulaski County Virginia, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, and Tampa Florida.
Earline had great love for family, friends, and cooking. Lovingly known as everyone's "Mommom", Earline brought joy to all those she encountered through her delicious bacon grease laden home cooking and her signature heart-warming smile. You could always hear her say how fortunate she was to have such a wonderful and loving family in a way that would make everyone grateful as well. She loved sitting on her daughter Anna's back porch, sugar free chocolates, being around family, shopping, and taking rides to Fortescue. She was a fighter and had a wonderful spirit that radiated strength, love, and grace. She was lovingly cared for by her granddaughters Devon, Terra, and daughter Anna until her final days and lived her life as fully as possible.
We would like to thank the Inspira Bayada, Hospice, Inspira Vineland, and Cooper Hospital Nurses and staff for their caring diligence and all those that helped our beloved Mommom.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until 11am. The family would request memorial contributions to Rocap Shannon in Earline's Memory. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 2019