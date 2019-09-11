Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Earline Minco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earline McGee Minco


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earline McGee Minco Obituary
Earline McGee Minco

Millville - Earline McGee Minco passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on September 9, 2019 at the age of 90. She was looking forward to once again seeing her pre-deceased brother, Ronald Johnston and sister, Sylvia Cole, her niece, Vertie Bell Booth, and the ability to polka dance with her beloved husband Fred Minco, Sr, who passed in 1990.

Born in Max Meadows, VA to Myrtle and Cooper Johnston on June 28, 1929, and raised in Pulaski, VA, she moved to Millville in the early 1950's to work for Owens Illinois in Bridgeton, NJ and then worked for and retired from Kerr Glass in Millville. In 1953 she met the love of her life Fred Minco, were married in 1958, and had daughters Susan Minco-King (husband Jack), Anna McDermott, and son Fred Minco Jr. She will be forever remembered by her children, her sister, Margaret J. Kelly (husband Ken), her grandchildren Terra, Ronny, Devon Mathiesen, Pal, Bobby Fabrizi, Miranda, Meagan McDermott Montana, Sara, Freddy Minco, Leslie, and Jay King, and her great- grandchildren Mikey, Dylan, Coyote, Bobby J, Adalynn, Salina, Vincent, and grandpup Fury and a wealth of family and friends in South Jersey, Pulaski County Virginia, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, and Tampa Florida.

Earline had great love for family, friends, and cooking. Lovingly known as everyone's "Mommom", Earline brought joy to all those she encountered through her delicious bacon grease laden home cooking and her signature heart-warming smile. You could always hear her say how fortunate she was to have such a wonderful and loving family in a way that would make everyone grateful as well. She loved sitting on her daughter Anna's back porch, sugar free chocolates, being around family, shopping, and taking rides to Fortescue. She was a fighter and had a wonderful spirit that radiated strength, love, and grace. She was lovingly cared for by her granddaughters Devon, Terra, and daughter Anna until her final days and lived her life as fully as possible.

We would like to thank the Inspira Bayada, Hospice, Inspira Vineland, and Cooper Hospital Nurses and staff for their caring diligence and all those that helped our beloved Mommom.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until 11am. The family would request memorial contributions to Rocap Shannon in Earline's Memory. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now