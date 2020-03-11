|
|
Eddie L. Burnett, Jr.
Bridgeton - Eddie L. Burnett, Jr., 71, of Bridgeton passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Born in Cuthbert, GA to Queen Esther Major Burnett and the late Leroy Burnett, Eddie moved to the Bridgeton area in 1963 and resided there for the rest of his life.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a fork lift operator at Clement-Pappas in Seabrook for 29 years and before that he had worked at Owen's Illinois Glass Co. in Bridgeton for 12 years. Eddie was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church in Williamstown. In his free time, he enjoyed; relaxing in his retirement, helping his friends and family and volunteering at his church. Eddie was also a fan of the Cleveland Browns.
He is survived by; his mother, Queen Esther Burnett of Cuthbert, GA; five daughters, Vina Powe of Bloomfield, Debbie Huff of Jonesboro, GA, Ebony Martin of Augusta, GA, Chanel Joseph of Augusta, GA and Tiara Burnett of Altamonte Springs, FL; his son, Kevin Govan of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Johnny Burnett of Cuthbert, GA and Harry Burnett of CA; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, March 14th at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 9 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Funeral services will also be held at a later date in Cuthbert, GA and interment will follow those services at East Cemetery in Cuthbert, GA. Information concerning the services and interment in Georgia can be found at the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com when available.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020