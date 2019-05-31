|
|
Edgardo Cruz
Atlantic City - Edgardo Luis "Tato" Cruz, 56, went home to meet the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after an extended illness. Edgardo was born in New York but lived most of his life in Atlantic City, NJ. He was employed as a custodian at the Vineland Board of Education and Harrah's Casino where he made lifelong friends. He loved spending holidays with his family and visiting with his apartment neighbors. Edgardo was actively involved with his Christian community and had a deep love for the Lord. Edgardo is survived by his father Tomas Cruz of Florida; his daughter Donna Heather Cruz-Cintron (wife Renee Maldonado) of Vineland; three grandchildren, Adianna M. and Isaiah L. Cruz and Xavier G. Cintron; his brother Tommy (wife Kimberly) of Vineland; nephew Brandon and niece Olivia and his brother Tony Cruz, of Texas. He also leaves behind his long-time companion Angie Cruz and nephew John Costanzo. Edgardo was predeceased by his dearly beloved mother, Maria Isabel Cortes Medina and his grandson Kyle A. Cruz. A celebration of Edgardo's life will follow in the coming weeks.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Edgardo to help towards his services can be made to: Donna Cintron, 1348 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 31, 2019