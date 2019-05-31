Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgardo Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgardo Cruz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edgardo Cruz Obituary
Edgardo Cruz

Atlantic City - Edgardo Luis "Tato" Cruz, 56, went home to meet the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 after an extended illness. Edgardo was born in New York but lived most of his life in Atlantic City, NJ. He was employed as a custodian at the Vineland Board of Education and Harrah's Casino where he made lifelong friends. He loved spending holidays with his family and visiting with his apartment neighbors. Edgardo was actively involved with his Christian community and had a deep love for the Lord. Edgardo is survived by his father Tomas Cruz of Florida; his daughter Donna Heather Cruz-Cintron (wife Renee Maldonado) of Vineland; three grandchildren, Adianna M. and Isaiah L. Cruz and Xavier G. Cintron; his brother Tommy (wife Kimberly) of Vineland; nephew Brandon and niece Olivia and his brother Tony Cruz, of Texas. He also leaves behind his long-time companion Angie Cruz and nephew John Costanzo. Edgardo was predeceased by his dearly beloved mother, Maria Isabel Cortes Medina and his grandson Kyle A. Cruz. A celebration of Edgardo's life will follow in the coming weeks.

ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Edgardo to help towards his services can be made to: Donna Cintron, 1348 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now