Edith B. Guilford
Edith B. Guilford affectionately known as Bernice was born May 11, 1964 and departed this life for eternal life on June 3, 2020. Edith was a beautiful soul, the life of the party, and loyal to her love ones. Edith graduated from Buena High School. Her jobs included Direct care (State School West Campus) Hostess (Bally's/Wild Wild West), Security Operations Specialists (Bally's), Resident Supervisor ( Kintock Group). She held an Associates Degree from Cumberland County College in Computer Technology and often took classes in all subjects.

She leaves to join her father and brother. Edith will be forever be cherished by her mother, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Service will be held at gravesite, June 15th at 11am at Egg Harbor Cemetery (1312-1314 Hamburg Ave Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215), following CDC guidelines at car side view. www.edwards andsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
